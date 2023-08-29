2 men in hospital after stabbing and crash on highway north of Ponoka: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in the hospital after police were called to a single-vehicle collision-turned stabbing investigation on Sunday evening near Ponoka, south of Edmonton.

Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. to Highway 2A, north of Ponoka, for a the collision.

When they got there, two men were suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Ponoka RCMP said it’s believed the crash was caused by an “altercation” in the moving vehicle.

The two men were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition. One of the occupants of the vehicle was arrested but later released without charges.

An investigation into the crash and stabbings continues and police ask anyone with any information to contact RCMP at 403-783-4471.

Story continues below advertisement

Ponoka is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.