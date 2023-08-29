Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men in hospital after stabbing and crash on highway north of Ponoka: RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 4:32 pm
RCMP badge seen on officer shoulder View image in full screen
Police continue to investigate an alleged stabbing and single-vehicle collision Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Darryl Dyck / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are in the hospital after police were called to a single-vehicle collision-turned stabbing investigation on Sunday evening near Ponoka, south of Edmonton.

Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. to Highway 2A, north of Ponoka, for a the collision.

When they got there, two men were suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Ponoka RCMP said it’s believed the crash was caused by an “altercation” in the moving vehicle.

The two men were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition. One of the occupants of the vehicle was arrested but later released without charges.

Trending Now

An investigation into the crash and stabbings continues and police ask anyone with any information to contact RCMP at 403-783-4471.

Story continues below advertisement

Ponoka is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.

More on Crime
CrimeStabbingEdmonton crimeTrafficAlberta roadsRural CrimeRural Alberta crimeVehicle CollisionPonokaAlberta CollisionHighway 2APonoka RCMPStab WoundsPonoka crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices