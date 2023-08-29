Highway 1 reopens between Boston Bar and Lytton, B.C. after wildfire damage

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia transportation officials have reopened Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton, nearly two weeks after it was closed due to threat from the Kookipi Creek wildfire.

In a media release, the Ministry of Transportation said crews had removed dangerous trees and loose rocks from bluffs above the highway, making it safe once again for travel.

The route was originally closed on Aug. 17, when a cold front blew in, causing numerous B.C. wildfires to flare up.

However, travellers are being warned to expect “lengthy delays” along the route, with single-lane alternating traffic in effect in area of the the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project.

Drivers are also being advised to be ready for potential lane closures in other areas due to fire-related repairs and maintenance.

The ministry also warned travellers that the Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the area, and that the BC Wildfire Service is still conducting ongoing operations.

“Drivers are advised that this section of Highway 1 could be closed at any time should conditions warrant,” it said.

“This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris.”

As of Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as nearly 17,000 hectares in size, and still out of control.

The community of Lytton and an area north of Boston Bar remain under evacuation alerts. An evacuation order also remains in effect surrounding the highway between those alerts, and in the Nahatlatch valley.

The ministry is reminding anyone travelling through the area to obey speed limits and use caution around roadside workers.

Stopping is also prohibited on the highway except at traffic queues.

Highway 3, Highway 5 and Highway 99 are recommended as alternative routes for people travelling between the Lower Mainland and the Interior.