Fire

Highway 1 reopens between Boston Bar and Lytton, B.C. after wildfire damage

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province'
B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the latest on how much B.C.'s record-breaking wildfire season has cost taxpayers.
British Columbia transportation officials have reopened Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton, nearly two weeks after it was closed due to threat from the Kookipi Creek wildfire.

In a media release, the Ministry of Transportation said crews had removed dangerous trees and loose rocks from bluffs above the highway, making it safe once again for travel.

The route was originally closed on Aug. 17, when a cold front blew in, causing numerous B.C. wildfires to flare up.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region'
B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region

However, travellers are being warned to expect “lengthy delays” along the route, with single-lane alternating traffic in effect in area of the the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project.

Drivers are also being advised to be ready for potential lane closures in other areas due to fire-related repairs and maintenance.

The ministry also warned travellers that the Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the area, and that the BC Wildfire Service is still conducting ongoing operations.

“Drivers are advised that this section of Highway 1 could be closed at any time should conditions warrant,” it said.

“This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: More than 2000 homes still under evacuation order'
B.C. wildfires: More than 2000 homes still under evacuation order

As of Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as nearly 17,000 hectares in size, and still out of control.

Trending Now

The community of Lytton and an area north of Boston Bar remain under evacuation alerts. An evacuation order also remains in effect surrounding the highway between those alerts, and in the Nahatlatch valley.

The ministry is reminding anyone travelling through the area to obey speed limits and use caution around roadside workers.

Stopping is also prohibited on the highway except at traffic queues.

Highway 3, Highway 5 and Highway 99 are recommended as alternative routes for people travelling between the Lower Mainland and the Interior.

WildfireWildfiresBC WildfireBC wildfiresHighway 1Ministry of Transportationhighway closureKookipi Creek wildfirehighway 1 reopenswildfire closurehighway 1 reopened
