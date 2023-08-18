Wildfires closed highways around B.C. with conditions expected to get worse

See more sharing options

Increased wildfire activity closed a number of highways Friday and motorists are urged to check conditions before travelling.

Highway 1 is closed for about 15 kilometres between Hope and Lytton, which are both under threat from nearby wildfires.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire, burning roughly 25 kilometres south of Lytton, has prompted evacuation orders from both the Fraser Valley Regional District and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, along with more alerts.

The closure is expected to remain in place until at least 2 p.m.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions for about 63 kilometres between Coldstream and Peachland. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

DriveBC says Highway 97 is also closed for about 14 kilometres between Kelowna and West Kelowna because of wildfires. Westside Road is closed in both directions

In addition, Gunn Lake Road West, along with Mission Mountain Road and Road 40 are all closed due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire near Lillooet.