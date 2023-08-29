SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lightning sparks new wildfires on Vancouver Island, bringing B.C.’s total to 400

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 28'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 28
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has your Mon., August 28, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lightning is the suspected cause of more than 30 new wildfires burning in British Columbia, bringing the province’s fluctuating total to 401 as of Tuesday morning.

Most of the new wildfires are in the Coastal Fire Centre, detected between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Of the new fires, at least 33 are burning out of control. None are considered “wildfires of note”— fires that are either highly visible or threatening to public safety.

“Vancouver Island is experiencing a severe thunderstorm event with scattered lightning activity,” the BC Wildfire Service tweeted Monday night.

“When lightning strikes, it can release enough heat to ignite a tree or other fuels.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province'
B.C. wildfires: Latest tally of the cost of fires burning across province

Matt MacDonald, lead fire weather forecaster for the BC Wildfire Service, said more than 2,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the Coastal Fire Centre in the past 24 hours, sparking 26 fires.

Story continues below advertisement

The out-of-control King Creek fire, for example, is now burning west of Sooke, a Vancouver Island municipality with a population of at least 13,000 people.

The Meade Creek fire, also deemed out of control, is burning north of Lake Cowichan as well.

Both are less than a hectare in size.

Most of the new fires have not yet been named. As of Tuesday morning, none had prompted new evacuation orders or alerts.

Trending Now

There are still 12 wildfires of note burning in the province. Some 8,000 British Columbians remain under evacuation order while around 54,000 remain on alert.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma said on Monday that the wildfire situation in B.C. had “momentarily stabilized.”

There were 375 wildfires as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone who spots a smoke or fires is asked to call 1-800-663-5555.

Click to play video: 'As Okanagan fires ease, crews take time to reflect'
As Okanagan fires ease, crews take time to reflect
BC WildfireBC wildfiresVancouver IslandBC Wildfire ServiceBC Wildfire updateCoastal Fire CentreBC wildfire listVancouver Island fireslightining causes new wildfireslightning strikes create fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices