Health

Nova Scotia health officials say legionella outbreak in New Glasgow considered over

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 11:42 am
Public health officials in Nova Scotia say a legionella outbreak in the New Glasgow area is considered over.

The outbreak of the bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease had been monitored by Public Health since early July.

Officials made the announcement today following several weeks with no new cases, and after re-testing to ensure the absence of the bacteria where it was previously discovered.

A total of 10 cases associated with the outbreak were confirmed by laboratory testing and another 22 were considered probable.

Some cases were detected in the Glen Haven Manor, a long-term care facility next to the Aberdeen Hospital, where legionella bacteria was also found in a cooling tower at the hospital on Aug. 3.

After the tower was cleaned and disinfected it was turned back on and officials say there was no identified risk to patients, staff or the public after no further bacteria was detected.

Public Health says it is still waiting on testing results to determine whether the legionella bacteria found in the cooling tower is the same type that caused illness in one confirmed case of legionnaires, which is spread from breathing in legionella bacteria via mist or water vapour from a contaminated water source.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

