Crime

Knife pulled at a downtown restaurant in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 29, 2023 10:28 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a knife was pulled during an argument at a downtown restaurant.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to Macdonell and Wyndham Streets where police said two men were involved in a loud argument.

During the argument, one of the men reportedly pulled out a 15-centimetre knife and began gesturing with it.

Investigators said he left the business and went to another one nearby, where he had an alcoholic beverage, and left without paying.

Officers found the accused a short distance away and he was seen wearing a large knife in a sheath on his hip.

Among the charges include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching probation.

A 43-year-old from Guelph will appear in court on Oct 10.

