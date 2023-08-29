SIU investigating after crash involving Peel police cruiser in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a collision between a Peel Regional Police cruiser and another vehicle on Monday night.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road in Brampton at around 9:30 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said the SIU has been called in to investigate what happened.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Several road closures were in place for the investigation.

UPDATE: SIU has invoked their mandate — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 29, 2023

