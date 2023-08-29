Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after crash involving Peel police cruiser in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 7:33 am
Police close roads following a crash involving a Peel Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police close roads following a crash involving a Peel Regional Police cruiser. Global News
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a collision between a Peel Regional Police cruiser and another vehicle on Monday night.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road in Brampton at around 9:30 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said the SIU has been called in to investigate what happened.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
Several road closures were in place for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

peel regional policeBramptonSIUSpecial Investigations UnitBrampton CrashBrampton CollisionDixie RoadBovaird DrivePeel police cruisercrash brampon
