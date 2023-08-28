Landslide closes Highway 97 near Summerland, major delays expected

See more sharing options

Highway 97 is fully closed in both directions between Peachland, B.C., and Summerland due another landslide on the busy stretch of road.

Drive BC said the rockslide is located between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road and crews are en route for assessment.

Major delays should be expected.

Detours are in place via 97C, 5A, 3, and 33.

It’s the third landslide of the year in the South Okanagan, though the earlier ones were closer to Penticton.

