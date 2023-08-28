Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Landslide closes Highway 97 near Summerland, major delays expected

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 8:17 pm
Another landslide north of Summerland has closed Highway 97. View image in full screen
Another landslide north of Summerland has closed Highway 97. Courtesy: Shelley Marie
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highway 97 is fully closed in both directions between Peachland, B.C., and Summerland due another landslide on the busy stretch of road.

Drive BC said the rockslide is located between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road and crews are en route for assessment.

Major delays should be expected.

Detours are in place via 97C, 5A, 3, and 33.

It’s the third landslide of the year in the South Okanagan, though the earlier ones were closer to Penticton.

Click to play video: 'More blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland'
More blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
peachlandHighway 97summerlandDrive BCokanagan landslideBridgeman RoadNorth Beach Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices