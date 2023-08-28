Man charged with murdering woman was previously in a relationship with her: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged with murdering a woman in Richmond Hill was previously in a relationship with her, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a residence on Taylor Mills Drive South, in the Bayview and Crosby avenues area, at 6:35 p.m. Friday for a welfare check.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death has not been released.

Police said they are not identifying the woman at this time at the request of her family.

Officers also found a man at the home who needed medical attention and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man, identified Monday as 35-year-old Toronto resident Daniil Matin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

