Man charged with murder after woman found dead at Richmond Hill home: police

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a residence on Taylor Mills Drive South, in the Bayview and Crosby avenues area, at 6:35 p.m. Friday for a welfare check.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The nature of her injuries was not released. A post-mortem exam is expected in the coming days.

Officers also found a 35-year-old Toronto man at the home who needed medical attention and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He is facing a second-degree murder charge and was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Saturday for a bail hearing.

Police said they’re not yet publicly identifying the victim as officers are still working to notify her next of kin.

Anyone with information was asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.