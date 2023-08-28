Firearm discharged from boat, recovered from Murray Canal: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville, Ont., resident faces multiple firearm changes following an incident on the Murray Canal late last week.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Quinte West OPP responded to a report of a firearm being discharged from a boat in the canal which is part of the Trent-Severn Waterway. Police were informed that protected wildlife was being targeted.

Before officers arrived on scene, the suspect vessel had left but was located a short time later.

Police determined a firearm had been thrown into the canal. The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was dispatched and a firearm was recovered.

Leif Dahl, 45, of Belleville, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and careless use of a firearm, along with three charges under Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act: using a firearm carelessly to hunt, hunting a bird without a licence and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in conveyance.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Belleville court on Sept. 28.

OPP say their investigation is still ongoing.