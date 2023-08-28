Menu

Crime

Conservation officers probe deer poached out of season east of Bancroft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 2:01 pm
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating a deer killed out of season and left abandoned on Aides Island on Weslemkoon Lake, east of Bancroft. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating a deer killed out of season and left abandoned on Aides Island on Weslemkoon Lake, east of Bancroft. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Ontario wildlife officials are investigating a white-tailed deer found shot and abandoned in central Ontario earlier this month.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says on Aug. 16 around 4 p.m., a single gunshot was heard around Aides Island, on Weslemkoon Lake, approximately 43 kilometres east of Bancroft (or 110 kilometres north of Belleville) in the Township of Addington Highlands.

The ministry says on Aug. 17, a dead doe was located on the northwest side of Aides Island.

The deer was killed out of season. For the Weslemkoon Lake area, the hunting season for white-tailed deer runs from October to December (bows and guns), meaning the deer was killed out of season.

“Attempts were made by the perpetrator to remove the bullet from the doe’s skull to hide evidence,” the ministry stated on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry is asking the public for any information on the incident. Contact the ministry’s tips line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible,” the ministry said.

