Lakefield, Ont., duck hunter pleads guilty to firing gun at other hunters, decoys

A Lakefield, Ont., man was fined and suspended after pleading guilty to careless use of a firearm while duck hunting in the fall of 2022.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, in Peterborough court on April 3, Justice of the Peace Jack Le Blanc heard about an incident on Oct. 1 in which conservation officers were notified of an altercation between two groups of duck hunters.

The court heard Cody Atkinson was hunting on a pond that day when he encountered two other duck hunters. He discharged his 12-gauge shotgun across the pond in the direction of the hunters, striking one of them and damaging their hunting decoys with pellets from the shot.

The court heard that Atkinson told the others to leave, claiming they were trespassing on his private land. The ministry noted the pond and surrounding area are Crown land.

Story continues below advertisement

Atkinson pleaded guilty to carelessly discharging a firearm while hunting and unlawfully giving notice of trespassing on Crown land.

He received $5,500 in fines and a five-year hunting licence suspension. He must also complete the Ontario hunter education course before obtaining another hunting licence.