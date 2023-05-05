Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lakefield, Ont., duck hunter pleads guilty to firing gun at other hunters, decoys

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:40 am
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry report a Lakefield, Ont., man pleaded guilty to firearms charges following a duck hunting incident in October 2022. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry report a Lakefield, Ont., man pleaded guilty to firearms charges following a duck hunting incident in October 2022. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lakefield, Ont., man was fined and suspended after pleading guilty to careless use of a firearm while duck hunting in the fall of 2022.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, in Peterborough court on April 3, Justice of the Peace Jack Le Blanc heard about an incident on Oct. 1 in which conservation officers were notified of an altercation between two groups of duck hunters.

The court heard Cody Atkinson was hunting on a pond that day when he encountered two other duck hunters. He discharged his 12-gauge shotgun across the pond in the direction of the hunters, striking one of them and damaging their hunting decoys with pellets from the shot.

The court heard that Atkinson told the others to leave, claiming they were trespassing on his private land. The ministry noted the pond and surrounding area are Crown land.

Story continues below advertisement

Atkinson pleaded guilty to carelessly discharging a firearm while hunting and unlawfully giving notice of trespassing on Crown land.

He received $5,500 in fines and a five-year hunting licence suspension. He must also complete the Ontario hunter education course before obtaining another hunting licence.

Related News
Firearmministry of natural resources and forestryCrown LandMNRFcareless use of a firearmDuck Huntingduck hunter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers