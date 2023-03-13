Hunter fined, licence suspended after deer shot on private property in Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

An Ajax, Ont., man has pleaded guilty to a firearm charge in connection to a hunting incident in Peterborough County in 2020.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, in Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Feb 6, Richard Rosborough of Ajax pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting in November 2020.

Court heard that on Nov. 3, 2020, a ministry conversation officer responded to a complaint from an individual who reportedly witnessed a man shooting at a deer on private property along Preston Road, just north of the village of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

The case noted Rosborough was driving his truck along the road when he saw a deer on private property where he did not have permission to hunt.

Rosborough got out of his vehicle and while standing in the travelled portion of the roadway, fired two shots at the deer, killing it, court heard.

The man “made no attempts to retrieve the deer,” the ministry reported.

The ministry argued Rosborough “showed no concern for public safety” due to the fact the firearm was discharged from a public roadway onto property with a cottage and driveway.

Justice of the Peace Jason Mariasine accepted the guilty plea and issued a $5,000 fine (plus a victim fine surcharge) and a one-year hunting licence suspension against Rosborough. He will also be required to retake the hunter education course.