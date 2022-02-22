Conservation officers probe poached deer found near Bancroft

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating the poaching of a deer in the Bancroft area in early January.

According to the ministry, conservation officers determined that sometime between Jan. 4 and 6, a deer was shot and killed in the area of Bay Lake Road, about 3.5 kilometres south of the town of Bancroft.

Officers say the deer was killed with a rifle and the carcass was then dragged to the middle of Bay Lake, where it was left whole with the hide removed from its left side.

The deer was abandoned, allowing the meat to spoil, the ministry said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the ministry’s tips line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667, contact their local ministry office or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit the province’s website.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, and bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.