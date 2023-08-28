SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays third baseman Chapman goes on 10-day IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 3:08 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger sprain.

Infielder Ernie Clement has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Monday night’s game against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Chapman, who’s hitting .248 this season with 15 homers and 50 RBIs, has been bothered by the finger issue at times this month.

Story continues below advertisement

He left Sunday’s game against Cleveland after the sixth inning when the finger became swollen. The Guardians went on to win 10-7 in 11 innings.

In 69 games this year with the Buffalo Bisons, Clement has a .339 average with 11 homers and 55 RBIs.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices