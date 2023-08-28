Menu

4 people in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash near Tsawwassen

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 12:08 pm
First responders are seen at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Tsawwassen on Sun. Aug. 27, 2023 that left four people hospitalized in critical condition. View image in full screen
First responders are seen at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Tsawwassen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 that left four people hospitalized in critical condition. Wayne Decoffe/Global News
Four people were transported to the hospital in “critical condition” after a multiple-vehicle collision in Delta, B.C., on Sunday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms paramedics were called at 7:28 p.m. for the crash on Highway 17 at 56th Street. Seven ground ambulances, one supervisor and one air ambulance responded.

The collision north of Tsawwassen heavily impacted traffic on Sunday evening, with BC Ferries customers being diverted from Highway 17 through Ladner, and others being diverted at Deltaport Way.

Footage from the scene shows a car flipped upside down and first responders rushing patients to ambulances in stretchers.

Highway 17 reopened to all traffic before 6 a.m. on Monday.

