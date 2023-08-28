4 people in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash near Tsawwassen

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were transported to the hospital in “critical condition” after a multiple-vehicle collision in Delta, B.C., on Sunday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms paramedics were called at 7:28 p.m. for the crash on Highway 17 at 56th Street. Seven ground ambulances, one supervisor and one air ambulance responded.

The collision north of Tsawwassen heavily impacted traffic on Sunday evening, with BC Ferries customers being diverted from Highway 17 through Ladner, and others being diverted at Deltaport Way.

Footage from the scene shows a car flipped upside down and first responders rushing patients to ambulances in stretchers.

Highway 17 reopened to all traffic before 6 a.m. on Monday.