Stabbing in Brampton sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Peel Regional Police say a male victim has serious injuries after being stabbed In Brampton on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Kennedy Road at around 6:37 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said there was no suspect description and there is heavy police presence in the area.
