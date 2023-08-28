Stabbing in Brampton sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a male victim has serious injuries after being stabbed In Brampton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Kennedy Road at around 6:37 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said there was no suspect description and there is heavy police presence in the area.

STABBING:

– Queen St/Kennedy Rd #Brampton

– One male victim

– Unknown suspect – investigation on-going

– Victim being transported to a trauma center

– Heavy police presence in the area

– Take alternative routes

– C/R at 6:37 am

– PR23-0278139 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 28, 2023