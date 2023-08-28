Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

Stabbing in Brampton sends man to hospital with serious injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 7:51 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a male victim has serious injuries after being stabbed In Brampton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Kennedy Road at around 6:37 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said there was no suspect description and there is heavy police presence in the area.

