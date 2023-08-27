Guardians top Blue Jays 10-7 in extra innings

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking two-run double followed by Ramon Laureano’s two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians edged the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 on Sunday.

The win allowed the Guardians (62-69) to snatch the three-game set from the Blue Jays (71-60) before 41,978 in attendance at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left the game with a tight right quadriceps ailment after four innings. Third baseman Matt Chapman departed after the sixth with a swollen right middle finger.

Calhoun hit a rocket over Toronto right-fielder George Springer with two outs off reliever Jay Jackson (3-1). Laureano’s two-run blast went out to left-centre field.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (2-7) gave up the game’s final run on a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays rookie infielder Davis Schneider enjoyed another strong game. He put the home side ahead 5-4 with a two-run blast to left field in the sixth inning and doubled with one out in the eighth.

He was lifted for pinch-runner Kevin Kiermaier, who scored on Daulton Varsho’s single to right to tie the game at 6-6.

Andres Gimenez pulled a two-run double down the line in the eighth inning off reliever Tim Mayza to put the Guardians ahead 6-5 in the top of the eighth.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s one-out, two-run blast to the second deck in left field for his team-leading 20th homer.

But the Guardians tied the game in the third with a two-run shot from Jose Ramirez, his 21st. It was Cleveland’s sixth homer of the series.

The Guardians picked up two more runs in the fourth inning. Calhoun led off with a double to left-centre field and advanced to third on Laureano’s single.

Tyler Freeman knocked in Calhoun with a one-out single to left field, and Laureano scored on Myles Straw’s two-out hit.

Springer led off the fourth inning with a shot into the left-field seats for his 17th. In the fifth, he made a highlight-reel diving catch in the right-field alley to rob Ramirez of an extra-base hit.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi went six innings, giving up four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Guardians starter Noah Syndergaard also pitched six innings. He yielded the three homers and a Springer infield hit with three strikeouts and three walks.

SWANSON OUT

Toronto reliever Erik Swanson was placed on the 15-day injured list with thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson departed in the seventh inning on Saturday after a ground out and Myles Straw’s single, suffering right mid-back discomfort.

Jay Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Swanson.

ON DECK

The Blue Jays finish their six-game homestand with a three-game set against the Washington Nationals.

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (9-8) will face right-hander Josiah Gray (7-10) in Monday’s opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.