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Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders defence sends message in dominant win over Hamilton

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 6:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Roughriders defence sends message in dominant win over Hamilton'
Roughriders defence sends message in dominant win over Hamilton
WATCH: Saskatchewan defence dominated their week 6 matchup against Hamilton, sending a message to the rest of the league.
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Through the first month of the season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence had been creating pressure, but takeaways were not coming. On Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium, that changed in a big way.

“It felt like everything finally came together,” said head coach Corey Mace after the game. “I’m happy. I think this is something we’ve been waiting for as a defence, certainly, and then obviously you can see how that can turn the tides for this team.”

It was the type of complete defensive performance that had been missing despite Saskatchewan’s strong 3-1 start, and one that reminded the rest of the CFL why this unit is among the top in the league.

The Roughriders forced multiple turnovers and sacks and did not concede a touchdown to Hamilton in their 38-7 victory. Saskatchewan linebacker Josh Woods returned an interception for 107 yards and a touchdown, his second pick of the season.

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“Not used to running as far definitely, but I think after the last one everybody was getting on me about going down so I had to see if I could get it and thank God I did,” said Woods.

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Veteran defensive back James Vaughters is showing why the Riders signed him this off-season, having recorded two of the three sacks in the game for Saskatchewan. The four-man rush is looking better than ever, and he says it’s due to a team effort.

“Everybody played well on the D-line across the board and it was nice to even have our subs come in and do their thing really well, too, so I think as the guys continue to develop we can do some really special things,” Vaughters said.

While Trevor Harris threw a pair of touchdown passes and the offence did its part, it was Saskatchewan’s defence that dictated the pace from start to finish. Saskatchewan scored 27 unanswered points in the second half, with 20 of those coming just in the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders’ relentless pressure and opportunistic secondary turned what had been a competitive game into a statement victory.

If this is the version of Saskatchewan’s defence that shows up consistently, the rest of the league has reason to be concerned. The Roughriders head into their bye week at 4-1, carrying momentum and renewed confidence after their most complete defensive performance of the 2026 season.

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