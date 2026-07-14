Elks RB Rankin leads CFL’s players of the week

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TORONTO – Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin, Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot and Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dru Brown have been named the CFL’s top players for Week 6.

Rankin earned top honours after he rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown in a 40-17 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

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He has now rushed for over 100 yards in four of five games this season.

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Philpot caught nine of 10 targets for 132 yards and one touchdown in a 37-30 victory over Calgary on Saturday.

Brown, starting in place of injured star Zach Collaros, completed 25 of 31 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown in a 30-21 win versus Toronto on Friday.

This marks the third player-of-the-week honour for Rankin, Philpot, and Brown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.