Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oxford House RCMP investigating suspicious death

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 2:30 pm
RCMP Oxford House detachment.
RCMP Oxford House detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Oxford House RCMP say they are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man at a nursing station in northern Manitoba.

Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 26 officers responded to a report of a man who had died at the nursing station in Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Man.

The victim suffered from serious injuries and had been pronounced deceased, a press release says.

Oxford House RCMP, RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP to return to northern community to search for man presumed dead'
Manitoba RCMP to return to northern community to search for man presumed dead
Manitoba crimeRCMP InvestigationRCMP DeathOxford House RCMPBunibonibee Cree NationManitoba deathnorthern manitoba death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices