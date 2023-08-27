Oxford House RCMP investigating suspicious death

See more sharing options

Oxford House RCMP say they are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man at a nursing station in northern Manitoba.

Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 26 officers responded to a report of a man who had died at the nursing station in Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Man.

The victim suffered from serious injuries and had been pronounced deceased, a press release says.

Oxford House RCMP, RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.