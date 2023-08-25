Victim’s identity stolen, property sold by suspects who stole the proceeds: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to locate and identify suspects wanted in connection with real estate scams in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police said between June and October of 2022, suspects allegedly rented multiple properties in the Greater Toronto area using fraudulent identifications.

According to police, in one instance, after the property was empty, the suspects allegedly took the property owner’s identity, opened accounts in their name and sold the property.

They then allegedly deposited the money into the fraudulent accounts.

“In another instance, the suspects took over the property owner’s identity, opened accounts under their name, took out a second mortgage on the property, and deposited the money into the fraudulent account,” police said.

Officers said in both cases, the victims were each defrauded around $700,000.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old man of no fixed address.

He is wanted for two counts each of uttering forged documents and identity fraud, three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of possession of proceeds of a crime.

Officers said a warrant has also been issued for a 34-year-old man of no fixed address.

Police say he is wanted for three counts each of fraud over $5,000 and identity fraud, and one count each of possession of the proceeds of a crime and laundering the proceeds of a crime.

Police are also seeking to identify one male and one female suspect who are believed to have been involved in the incidents.

The male suspect is between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build and short, black hair with highlights.

The female suspect has a thin build, long, black hair and a tattoo on her upper shoulder and lower neck.

“Investigators have reason to believe that the wanted and unknown suspects also operate throughout the Province of Ontario,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.