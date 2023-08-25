Menu

Share

Crime

Police lay attempted murder charge in connection to University of Waterloo stabbings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 3:25 pm
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall. One person was taken into custody. View image in full screen
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall. One person was taken into custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Waterloo Regional Police say the man accused in stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo has had an additional charge laid against him.

Police say that they laid a charge of attempt to commit murder against Geovanny Villalba-Aleman in connection to the triple stabbing at the school.

The 24-year-old former international student is also facing a number of other charges in connection to the incident including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

Two students and a professor were injured after a man showed up in class on June 28 and drew knives after confirming it was a second-year gender studies class.

Investigators in Waterloo have alleged the stabbing was a planned act motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.

Last week, the University of Waterloo announced that it would be removing some details of the courses it offers from the public domain following an assessment of its response to the attack. The University of Guelph followed suit days later.

— with files from Global News’ Saba Aziz and Jacquelyn LeBel as well as The Canadian Press

