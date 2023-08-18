Menu

Canada

University of Guelph will remove course information from public website

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 18, 2023 7:55 am
Entrance to the University of Guelph. View image in full screen
Entrance to the University of Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The University of Guelph is following the lead of its counterpart in Waterloo.

It announced that it will be removing course details from its public website. That includes information on classroom locations and names of professors.

In an email to CJOY and Global News, university spokesperson Deirdre Healey says the university is focused on fostering safe and inclusive spaces for all.

She says the university is conducting security assessments of its classrooms and launching an extensive communications campaign around campus safety measures.

Trending Now

The move comes as the University of Waterloo removed course details on its website in the wake of June’s triple stabbing.

That information will only be available to students through a private portal.

