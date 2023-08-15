Menu

Education

University of Waterloo to remove course details from public website after triple stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 4:14 pm
Police believe University of Waterloo stabbing suspect motivated by hate
WATCH: A 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to the stabbing of three people at the University of Waterloo. Police believe the suspect was motivated by hate, and say the international student "targeted" a gender studies class. Eric Sorensen has more on what happened, what's known about the suspect, and the alleged motive behind the attack on campus. – Jun 29, 2023
An Ontario university says it is removing some details of the courses it offers from the public domain after a triple stabbing on campus that police have said targeted the LGBTQ community.

University of Waterloo says on its website that after an assessment of its response to the June 28 attack inside a gender studies class — that left a professor and two students injured — it has decided to remove class locations and instructor names from public websites.

The provost’s office has decided students can only access those course details through a private information system.

Investigators in Waterloo have alleged the stabbing was a planned act motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity and a 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including three counts of aggravated assault.

The university, located southwest of Toronto, says in its memo it is also doing an urgent assessment of its emergency notification system with a third-party consultant after some criticized the institution for issuing a delayed alert to the community about the attack.

The new security changes and assessment are a part of its efforts to help the campus grapple with the trauma of the attack, to achieve a safe, inclusive environment and the university says more changes are coming.

Students standing in solidarity with Waterloo school stabbing victims
University of WaterlooGender studiesuniversity of waterloo stabbingsWaterloo attackgender studies class attackgender studies class stabbingsgender theorytriple stabbingsuniversity tiple stabbings
© 2023 The Canadian Press

