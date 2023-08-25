Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 25

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck, and preparing plants for fall in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Cost of living top of mind for Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck

The Saskatchewan NDP recently won two of three by-elections in the province.

Party leader Carla Beck says the main issue they heard while door-knocking was the cost of living.

She joins Chris Carr to offer her thoughts on affordability, the role she believes the government needs to play and the housing crunch.

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck shares her vision for the province

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck says it is unrealistic that the province can reach net zero by 2035.

Beck lays part of the blame with the Saskatchewan Party government, saying they failed to invest in renewables for the last 16 year.

She also lays out her vision for the province in this interview with Chris Carr.

Preparing perennials and shrubs for fall: Garden Tips

With summer winding down, it’s time to prepare perennials, trees and shrubs for the fall and winter.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers goes over what needs to be done in Garden Tips.

Vanduyvendyk also says it is not too late to plant companion plants to bring in fall colours to gardens and yards.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 25

Hot and sunny weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Aug. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

