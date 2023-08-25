Evacuation orders rescinded for Upper Park Rill Creek Wildfire near Keremeos

Send this page to someone via email

All evacuation orders relating to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan have now all been rescinded, though alerts remain in place.

The wildfire, located between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, has been burning since Aug. 18 and is now estimated to be 1,830 hectares in size. While it remains an active fire, the relaxing of orders reflects the fact that there has been minimal growth over the past two days.

The BC Wildfire Service said in its update about the fire crews and heavy equipment supported by aviation continue to make good progress on containment goals.



“Heavy equipment has completed guard on the top of the fire (northern guard) and has made good progress on guard construction moving south down both the east and west flanks,” BC Wildfire said. “Firefighters are looking to tie in guard on areas heavy equipment can’t access.”

Crews are also continuing mop-up of successfully conducted small-scale hand ignitions, reinforcing their guards and bringing the fire safely down to workable terrain.

Aviation bucketing will continue to support ground crews today in the northeast and southeast of the fire ground bringing fire safely to guards.

Those who are returning home today are reminded that there are things to be mindful of through a re-entry checklist, which can be accessed here.