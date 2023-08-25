SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuation orders rescinded for Upper Park Rill Creek Wildfire near Keremeos

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'South Okanagan fires remain out of control'
South Okanagan fires remain out of control
In the South Okanagan – two wildfires are still burning out of control. One fire is located near Twin Lakes and the other is near Keremeos. Both fires have triggered a number of evacuation orders and alerts, meaning hundreds of people have not been able to go home. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All evacuation orders relating to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan have now all been rescinded, though alerts remain in place.

The wildfire, located between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, has been burning since Aug. 18 and is now estimated to be 1,830 hectares in size. While it remains an active fire, the relaxing of orders reflects the fact that there has been minimal growth over the past two days.

The BC Wildfire Service said in its update about the fire crews and heavy equipment supported by aviation continue to make good progress on containment goals.

Click to play video: 'House and horses lost in Crater Creek Wildfire'
House and horses lost in Crater Creek Wildfire

“Heavy equipment has completed guard on the top of the fire (northern guard) and has made good progress on guard construction moving south down both the east and west flanks,” BC Wildfire said. “Firefighters are looking to tie in guard on areas heavy equipment can’t access.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Crews are also continuing mop-up of successfully conducted small-scale hand ignitions, reinforcing their guards and bringing the fire safely down to workable terrain.

Aviation bucketing will continue to support ground crews today in the northeast and southeast of the fire ground bringing fire safely to guards.

Those who are returning home today are reminded that there are things to be mindful of through a re-entry checklist, which can be accessed here. 

More on Canada
BC Wildfiresouth okanaganBC wildfiresoliverKeremeosOkanagan FallsUpper Park Rill Creek wildfireSouth Okanagan firesUpper Park Rill
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices