McMaster Marauders kick off university football season at home to Windsor

McMaster Marauders football kicks off another season at Ron Joyce Stadium Saturday when the home team takes on the Windsor Lancers.

The Marauders go into the 2023 season hoping to shake off a couple of tough years in which they haven’t made the post-season.

“I think you’ve got to go back to the ’90s before Greg Marshall came over and kind of took over the program for that to happen,” 900 CHML play-by-play announcer Steve Clark says.

“Really frustrating because of close games and inconsistent offence so many times.”

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineman Pete Dyakowski says the opportunity for second-year pivot Keegan Hall to train with the CFL club in the off-season should help with his confidence going into his second year as Marauders play-caller.

“It’s good for Keegan to come back to the team from that experience. He’s going to have that swagger,” said CHML colour commentator Dyakowski.

“It’s a funny role on the team, you want your quarterback to be the guy who sits down at the poker table and makes some big bets. But you also want him to be very smart.”

The Marauders finished the 2022 regular season with a record of 2-6, while Windsor finished at 4-4.

Home games in 2023 include the York Lions on Sept. 9 and Guelph Gryphons on Sept. 16, with the closer at Ron Joyce against the Waterloo Warriors on Oct. 6.

CHML broadcast time on Saturday is 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets for all football home games are now at marauders.ca/tickets.

The 2023 football season kicks off on August 26 at Ron Joyce Stadium against the Windsor Lancers! 👀🏈 Single game tickets for all football home games are now on sale! 🤩 Get yours today at https://t.co/30YdsNcpRW 💻📱 📸: Marisa Settimi#GoMacGo🦅 pic.twitter.com/aDY4AEUIqQ — McMaster Marauders (@McMasterSports) August 1, 2023