Weyburn RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

On August 23, aqround 12:50 p.m., RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on highway #35 near Cedoux Sask.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

He has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Francis, Sask. His family has been notified.

Weyburn RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision reconstructionist.