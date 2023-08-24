Menu

Features

Woodwork wizards: Calgary craftsmen showcase their creations

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 6:39 pm
Woodwork wizards: Calgary craftsmen showcase their creations
WATCH: Leaving oil and gas behind for a different career is something a lot of Albertans are doing these days. And, as Gil Tucker shows us, one of those people is now showcasing his newly-developed talents alongside his fellow Calgary craftsmen.
Leaving oil and gas behind for a different career is something a lot of Albertans are doing these days.

One of those people is now showcasing his newly-developed talents alongside his fellow Calgary craftsmen.

Matt Smith is busy in his workshop preparing for the 2023 Southern Alberta Woodworkers Society (SAWS) exhibition next week.

The SAWS ‘Fine Works in Wood Exhibition’ features furniture and other items crafted in wood.

Becoming a fulltime woodworker represents quite a career change for Smith, who came to the field after a decade in oil and gas.

“I just got laid off and I had plenty of interest in doing woodwork,” Smith said. “I just started saying yes to everybody who asked for something.”

Herm Stolte is among the 25 woodworkers from around Alberta taking part in the SAWS exhibit, carrying on the ancient craft.

“You can find woodworking in some of the pyramids of Egypt,” Stolte said.

Some of the SAWS exhibitors use wood taken from trees that have been knocked down to make way for construction.

“These trees developed a lot of beauty within and it’s a real pity to have it just go to the landfill,” Stolte said. “By turning it into something useful, this tree can live on.”

Participants in the SAWS exhibit are looking forward to getting their work in front of the public.

“Working with our hands has become almost like a dying thing, so it’s important to show people what you can actually do when you put your mind to it,” SAWS member Bill Maniotakis said. “It’s nice for people to be able to see it.:

The SAWS exhibit runs from Sept. 1 though 10 at Southcentre Mall in Calgary, with more information available at  2023 — SAWS

The woodworkers say it’s important for people to realize that their centuries-old craft is still very much alive.

“A lot of people are surprised by what we can make with our hands,” Smith said.

 

