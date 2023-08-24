Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued in Nova Scotia for man charged with 2nd-degree murder

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 11:22 am
The Nova Scotia RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man charged in the homicide of another man in Lunenburg County.

Human remains were found in the afternoon of July 26 in Parkdale, near New Ross. Police have not publicly identified the victim, but said the remains are those of a man and the death was ruled a homicide.

In a release Thursday, police say they have charged 40-year-old Arthur Abdul Mosher of Blockhouse, N.S., with second-degree murder.

“A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Mosher and RCMP officers are making efforts to locate him,” the release said.

It described Mosher as 5’11 and 220 pounds. He bald and has brown eyes.

“Mosher is known to wear wigs or disguises to try and conceal his identity,” the release said.

Anyone with information on Mosher’s whereabouts can contact the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit at 902-275-3583 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

People who see him are asked to refrain from approaching him and call police.

