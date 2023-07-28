N.S. RCMP investigates homicide after man’s remains found in Lunenburg County

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia RCMP major crime unit is investigating a homicide after human remains were found in Lunenburg County.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of human remains being located in Parkdale, near New Ross, around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

It said the remains are those of a man and the death has been ruled a homicide.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the remains were found outdoors on a rural property, and police are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.