Rafting and yoga resort lost to Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar

Send this page to someone via email

A popular rafting, yoga and camping resort in the Nahatlatch Valley, north of Boston Bar, has burned down due to the out-of-control Kookipi Creek wildfire.

REO Rafting, Glamping and Yoga Resort’s founder and president Bryan Fogelman said his family has owned and operated the business for more than four decades. It has now been largely reduced to ash. He said around 80 per cent of the resort is completely gone.

“There’s literally just six inches of grayish-white ash,” he told Global News.

“The intensity of the fire (was) insane.”

2:12 B.C. wildfires: Agency working tirelessly to help evacuees

The resort was known as an off-the-grid retreat and for its jade-green crystal-clear waters. Its location, however, has prevented the company from being able to purchase wildfire insurance in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sadly, because of our location, and because of a lot of elements, we’re not able to get property insurance,” Fogelman said.

“We have no coverage for any of the losses.”

Mission’s Rick Gerbrandt was mushroom picking in the bush near the resort last Thursday. He said he saw the fire coming.

“As I watched it got redder and redder. Next thing you know, the fire was coming around the corner,” he said.

Gerbrandt then hustled back to his vehicle and drove south, warning everyone he saw on the way.

But for Fogelman and his resort, there was no escaping the flames as they burned right through the cherished family business.

“I mean, honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much in my life,” Fogelman said.

The Fogelman family has launched a GoFundMe, determined to rebuild their resort. So far it has raised $44,000 with a goal of $250,000.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire is an estimated 14,425 hectares and is a wildfire of note. Eighty-five firefighters are assigned to the blaze, with seven helicopters assisting. For the most up-to-date information regarding evacuation orders and alerts, community members can visit EmergencyInfoBC.

Story continues below advertisement