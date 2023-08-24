SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Rafting and yoga resort lost to Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar

By Kristen Robinson & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'REO Resort destroyed in Kookipi Creek fire'
REO Resort destroyed in Kookipi Creek fire
The owner of a popular resort near Boston Bar and a man who narrowly escaped the fast-moving Kookipi Creek fire tell us about their experience. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A popular rafting, yoga and camping resort in the Nahatlatch Valley, north of Boston Bar, has burned down due to the out-of-control Kookipi Creek wildfire.

REO Rafting, Glamping and Yoga Resort’s founder and president Bryan Fogelman said his family has owned and operated the business for more than four decades. It has now been largely reduced to ash. He said around 80 per cent of the resort is completely gone.

“There’s literally just six inches of grayish-white ash,” he told Global News.

“The intensity of the fire (was) insane.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Agency working tirelessly to help evacuees'
B.C. wildfires: Agency working tirelessly to help evacuees

The resort was known as an off-the-grid retreat and for its jade-green crystal-clear waters. Its location, however, has prevented the company from being able to purchase wildfire insurance in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sadly, because of our location, and because of a lot of elements, we’re not able to get property insurance,” Fogelman said.

“We have no coverage for any of the losses.”

Mission’s Rick Gerbrandt was mushroom picking in the bush near the resort last Thursday. He said he saw the fire coming.

“As I watched it got redder and redder. Next thing you know, the fire was coming around the corner,” he said.

More on BC

Gerbrandt then hustled back to his vehicle and drove south, warning everyone he saw on the way.

Trending Now

But for Fogelman and his resort, there was no escaping the flames as they burned right through the cherished family business.

“I mean, honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much in my life,” Fogelman said.

The Fogelman family has launched a GoFundMe, determined to rebuild their resort. So far it has raised $44,000 with a goal of $250,000.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire is an estimated 14,425 hectares and is a wildfire of note. Eighty-five firefighters are assigned to the blaze, with seven helicopters assisting. For the most up-to-date information regarding evacuation orders and alerts, community members can visit EmergencyInfoBC.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Interface fires becoming top of mind amid wildfire destruction'
Interface fires becoming top of mind amid wildfire destruction
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBoston BarKookipi Creek wildfireBC resort burned downGlamping and Yoga ResortREO Raftingstructures lost wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices