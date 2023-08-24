Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking in Montreal’s east end late Wednesday.

Montreal police say a 911 call was made around 11 p.m., alerting authorities to the crash in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The pedestrian was hit by a driver heading eastbound on Hochelaga Street near Aird Avenue, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital. His condition remains critical as of Thursday morning.

The driver, 27, was not seriously injured in the incident.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and an investigation is underway.

A safety perimeter was set up in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News Morning and The Canadian Press