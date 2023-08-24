Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal’s east end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 9:30 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s new road safety plan includes more radars, fines for speeding'
Quebec’s new road safety plan includes more radars, fines for speeding
With back-to-school around the corner, the Quebec government unveiled its new road safety plan. Its long-term goal is to reduce the number of accidents on the province's roadways especially in and around school zones. As Global's Felicia Parrillo reports, some would like to see the plan go even further.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking in Montreal’s east end late Wednesday.

Montreal police say a 911 call was made around 11 p.m., alerting authorities to the crash in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The pedestrian was hit by a driver heading eastbound on Hochelaga Street near Aird Avenue, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital. His condition remains critical as of Thursday morning.

The driver, 27, was not seriously injured in the incident.

Trending Now

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and an investigation is underway.

A safety perimeter was set up in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global News Morning and The Canadian Press

 

More on Canada
Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal crimeMontreal pedestrianMontreal road safetyMercier–Hochelaga-MaisonneuveMontreal pedestrian struck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices