Driver dies after transport truck falls through road in southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after the transport truck they were driving fell through a road in southwest Middlesex County on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Dundonald Road just after 10 p.m. for a reported single vehicle collision.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Provincial Const. Jeff Hare said that a transport truck had fallen through the road.

“Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” he said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

While the investigation is ongoing, Hare noted that the crash came as the region experienced heavy rainfall.

#MiddlesexOPP @MLPS911 & @SouthwestMiddl1 fire responded to a single veh collision on Dundonald Rd last night. Unfortunately, the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. Road to be closed for the next while as @CountyMiddlesex crews work to repair ^jh pic.twitter.com/EXSaG6tIlc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 24, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Hare explained that due to “unprecedented storms” that came through the area, “the flooding, according to what some people are saying around here, was monumental.”

Some parts of southwestern Ontario were under various special weather statements and severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday as large amounts of rain fell throughout the day.

Dundonald Road will be closed between Buttonwood Drive and Carolinian Drive for the next couple of weeks as crews work to repair.

“We are experiencing other shut downs as well due to flooding and the roads being washed out,” Hare said. “What we’re asking is that everybody be patient while the roads get replaced and fixed.

FLOOD ALERT – #MiddlesexOPP dealing with multiple collisions in @SouthwestMiddl1 due to significant flooding. Many roads are flooded and/or washed out. Please avoid the area and Do Not Drive on flooded roads. @CountyMiddlesex @CountyofLambton ^jh pic.twitter.com/pcQIyg2BdS — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 24, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s obviously a hard day for everybody involved… Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and the first responders that were involved last night,” he added.