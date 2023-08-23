Menu

Weather

Heavy rain prompts special weather statement for parts of southwestern Ontario

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 12:04 pm
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). View image in full screen
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). AP photo/Andy Wong
Some parts of southwestern Ontario are under a special weather statement on Wednesday as large amounts of rain are expected to fall throughout the day.

According to Environment Canada, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the afternoon, with local rainfall amounts predicted to reach between 30 millimetres and 50 millimetres.

The special weather statement is currently in effect for London, Middlesex, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, Stratford, Grand Bend, Goderich, Windsor, Chatham, Sarnia and portions of Huron, Perth and Lambton County.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for a number of regions.

The national weather agency said rainfall warnings may also be required for some areas.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the statement read. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Environment Canada also warns of the possibility of “quarter-sized” hail in the Sarnia-Petrolia-Western Lambton County region.

“Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may receive rainfall amounts near 50 mm,” the statement added.

Environment CanadaSpecial Weather StatementRainfallHeavy RainThunderstormsSevere Thunderstorm Warningflash floodssouthwestern Ontario weatherlondon ont weather
