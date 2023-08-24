Menu

Air Force training planes to fly over IG Field before Bombers game Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 8:48 am
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have some special guests at Thursday evening’s game against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Department of National Defence announced that a pair of CT-155 Hawk training aircraft will fly over IG Field before the Bombers’ home game kicks off, around 7:25 p.m.

The team has billed the game as Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation night.

The Royal Canadian Air Force planes will fly over the stadium twice, at least 500 feet above the highest obstacle in their flight path.

The CT-155 Hawks are based out of 15 Wing in Moose Jaw, Sask. In a release Wednesday, National Defence said flybys like these are carefully planned to ensure public safety and are dependent on weather conditions.

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersRoyal Canadian Air ForceDepartment of National DefenceWinnipeg FootballIG FieldCT-155 Hawk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

