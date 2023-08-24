Air Force training planes to fly over IG Field before Bombers game Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have some special guests at Thursday evening’s game against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Department of National Defence announced that a pair of CT-155 Hawk training aircraft will fly over IG Field before the Bombers’ home game kicks off, around 7:25 p.m.

The team has billed the game as Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation night.

In honour of tomorrow's Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation game, Two CT-155 Hawk training aircraft from 15 Wing will fly over IG Field prior to kickoff. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/97c8vhW7r9 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 23, 2023

The Royal Canadian Air Force planes will fly over the stadium twice, at least 500 feet above the highest obstacle in their flight path.

The CT-155 Hawks are based out of 15 Wing in Moose Jaw, Sask. In a release Wednesday, National Defence said flybys like these are carefully planned to ensure public safety and are dependent on weather conditions.