Crime

False name used to open bank account in Guelph south end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 24, 2023 8:25 am
Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a man tried to open a bank account using a false name.

Police said they were called to a south-end bank shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

A customer reportedly tried to use documents to open an account that staff believed were fraudulent.

The suspect was still inside the bank when an officer arrived and police said he gave the same name that was on the documents.

After reviewing them, investigators determined the documents had been altered.

A 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested and ultimately gave his real name to authorities.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom in October.

CrimeGuelph NewsFraudGuelph PoliceGuelph FraudSouth end GuelphGuelph bank fraud
