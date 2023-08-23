Menu

Sports

CFL’s mid-season report shows attendance up in B.C., Montreal and Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2023 1:42 pm
Attendance in the CFL’s three major markets is up through the first half of the 2023 regular season.

The CFL announced Wednesday the average game-day revenue in Toronto, B.C. and Montreal is up 26 per cent compared to the same time last season.

Across the league, game-day revenues are up 2.3 per cent.

And it seems more younger fans are tuning into CFL games, with the league stating viewership ratings in the 25-to-54 age demographic have increased by 29 per cent.

Trending Now

The league adds over 8.8 million spectators have watched a league broadcast on TSN, with another 1.9 million doing so on RDS.

According to the CFL, fan engagement on its social media channels is up 30 per cent while page views on its website have increased by 11 per cent.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

