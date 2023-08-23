Calgary café features posters showing longtime customers: ‘We depended on them’

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary café has come up with a unique way to show customer appreciation.

The business is paying tribute to the strong support it has received through tough times.

The Roasterie, a café and coffee roaster in Calgary’s Kensington area, is shining the spotlight on a few of its regulars by putting up posters of them.

Randall Wade, currently featured on the wall outside the shop, has made the place his second home for almost four decades.

“I came here in 1985 when they first opened,” Wade said.

Wade says he was surprised recently when Roasterie owner Lech Wojakowski approached him.

“He just said ‘Randall, may I take your picture?’” Wade said.

Wojakowski says featuring posters of his customers is in keeping with his community-minded approach to his business.

“They’re not models from fashion magazines, they’re just interesting people,” Wojakowski said.

Customer Ara Shimoon was the subject of a poster displayed earlier in the summer of 2023 at the Roasterie.

“I sit underneath that picture all the time,” Shimoon said. “And it was just funny to see people kind of doing the double-take, like, is that you?”

Wojakowski says he’s grateful for the support of his regular patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic and through other tough times in recent years.

“They deserve to be featured on our wall because they’ve been loyal customers for a long time,” Wojakowski said. “We depended on them and we’re still here.”

Many of the Roasterie’s regulars say being part of Wojakowski’s clientele has been a rewarding experience.

“Support your local businesses,” Shimoon said. “They need the support, now more than ever.”