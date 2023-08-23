S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

Send this page to someone via email

Technology stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 176.91 points at 19,868.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.55 points at 34,433.38. The S&P 500 index was up 39.81 points at 4,427.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 205.77 points at 13,711.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.78 cents US compared with 73.81 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down 41 cents at US$79.23 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19.90 at US$1,945.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.81 a pound.