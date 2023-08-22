Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Fire tornado’: Video captures jaw-dropping phenomenon at B.C. wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 9:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires'
Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires
WATCH: Firefighters working on the Bendor Range complex near Gun Lake recorded this awe-inspiring "fire tornado" last week. The BC Wildfire Service said the phenomenon was the result of high fire intensity, strong winds and air mass instability after a cold front blew in on the heels of a heat wave.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters in British Columbia have released jaw-dropping video of a “fire tornado” recorded at one of the out-of-control wildfires burning throughout the province’s interior.

The phenomenon was captured Thursday night by overnight ground personnel working the Downton Lake fire, burning in the Gun Lake area north of Pemberton.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: People who lost homes could face major hurdles in efforts to rebuild'
B.C. wildfires: People who lost homes could face major hurdles in efforts to rebuild

In the video, a towering column of gas and flame can be seen spinning along the lakeshore, in front of a hellish backdrop of flaming trees.

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media thread, the BC Wildfire Service explained that the “fire whirl,” also known as a fire tornado, was the product of unique and rapidly changing weather conditions.

At the time the fire whirl formed, the region was coming out of a multi-day heat wave, followed by a strong cold front.

As the front swept through the area, it brought strong southwesterly winds which engorged the fire.

The relative humidity in the area fell to an “incredibly rare” overnight low of 14 per cent, while the dew point — a measure of moisture in the air — fell precipitously from the day before, the wildfire service explained.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Firefighting equipment goes missing in Shuswap'
B.C. wildfires: Firefighting equipment goes missing in Shuswap

“With this combination of conditions and fire behaviour, fire intensity was more extreme during this overnight period, reaching intensities that hadn’t been seen even during the day,” the service explained.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“As shown in the video, the combination of high fire intensity, strong winds and air mass instability resulted in the formation of a fire whirl (otherwise known as a fire tornado) over Gun Lake.”

The formation of the whirl was also aided by the presence of “adequate vorticity,” the tendency of the atmosphere to spin or rotate, the wildfire service explained.

“Complex terrain, downslope winds and the passing cold front provided the necessary conditions for the formation of this fire whirl over Gun Lake,” it said.

The fire service added that such fire tornadoes are “incredibly rare,” and that the unique conditions necessary for their formation are not present at most B.C. fires.

As of Tuesday, the Downton Lake wildfire had grown to 7,382 hectares, prompting numerous evacuation orders and alerts.

Officials have previously confirmed that an un-specified number of structures have been destroyed in the Gun Lake area.

More on BC
WildfireBC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceFire tornadoFire whirlDownton Lake wildfirefire weatherGun Lakefire phenomenonrare fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices