B.C. wildfires: Premier David Eby and ministers to provide update from fire zone

British Columbia Premier David Eby is set to provide an update on the wildfires ravaging the province’s interior Tuesday afternoon.
The event can be viewed live here and on BC1 at 4 p.m.
Eby will be joined by B.C. Emergency Management and Climate Readiness minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, along with federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan.
The media availability comes as Eby and the ministers tour the Southern Interior and meet with First Nations leaders, evacuees and firefighters.
The region is grappling with several large wildfires, including the McDougall Creek wildfire affecting the West Kelowna area, and the Bush Creek East wildfire in the North Shuswap, which have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.
Earlier Tuesday, emergency officials said nearly 200 structures had been destroyed by fires in the Central Okanagan.
