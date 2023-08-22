Prince George Mountie accused of manslaughter facing new assault charge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Prince George RCMP constable facing manslaughter charges has now been charged with assault in a separate incident.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the charge Tuesday against Const. Paul Ste-Marie in relation to an arrest on Aug. 22, 2022 in Prince George, B.C.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no connection with the officer,” the prosecution service said in a media release.

Ste-Marie is due in court to face the charge on Oct. 4.

2:51 5 Prince George RCMP officers charged in connection to death of Indigenous man in custody

Ste-Marie is among five Mounties who were charged in relation to the 2017 death of Dale Culver, a father and member of the Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Independent Investigations Office Culver was sprayed with pepper spray while trying to flee officers who were investigating reports of a man casing vehicles in Prince George.

He subsequently had trouble breathing, collapsed and died.

Ste-Marie and Const. Jean Francois Monette were charged with manslaughter, while three other officers were charged with attempting to obstruct justice.

The BC RCMP said Ste-Marie remains on administrative duties with his duty status subject to continuous review and assessment. He is also facing a code of conduct investigation.