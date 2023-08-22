1 arrested, another still wanted in downtown Belleville shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont., police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place in the city’s downtown over a week ago.

Police say shots were fired at someone on Front Street early Aug. 12. Although no one was injured during the incident, police have charged two men with attempted murder for the shooting.

Brandon Alexander, 24, of Northbrook was arrested last Tuesday in Kingston and faces several weapons-related charges on top of an attempted murder charge.

Police are still looking for another man, Nicholas Baumhour, 24, in connection with the shooting.

Police describe him as six feet two inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Baumhour is known to frequent Quinte West and Kingston. Police advise anyone who sees him not to approach and to call police immediately.