Share

Crime

1 arrested, another still wanted in downtown Belleville shooting: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 3:41 pm
Belleville police are looking for Nicholas Baumhour, who is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting in the city.
Belleville police are looking for Nicholas Baumhour, who is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting in the city.
Belleville, Ont., police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place in the city’s downtown over a week ago.

Police say shots were fired at someone on Front Street early Aug. 12. Although no one was injured during the incident, police have charged two men with attempted murder for the shooting.

Brandon Alexander, 24, of Northbrook was arrested last Tuesday in Kingston and faces several weapons-related charges on top of an attempted murder charge.

Police are still looking for another man, Nicholas Baumhour, 24, in connection with the shooting.

Trending Now

Police describe him as six feet two inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Baumhour is known to frequent Quinte West and Kingston. Police advise anyone who sees him not to approach and to call police immediately.

