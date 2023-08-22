Calgary senior’s disappearance deemed suspicious, credit cards being used by others

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is searching for a local 71-year-old man who has been missing for weeks and investigators have determined someone has been making purchases with his credit cards.

Abdul Mufti was last seen at his home in the 200 block of Falworth Way Northeast, in the community of Falconridge, on approximately Aug. 3.

Police have since entered Mufti’s home and have deemed the circumstances surrounding his disappearance as suspicious.

There are concerns for the well-being of the senior.

According to police, Mufti’s credit cards have been used at locations in-and-around Calgary, but not by the senior.

Mufti is described as:

178 centimetres (5’10”) tall;

Weighing roughly 88 kilograms (195 pounds);

Having brown eyes; and

Having black hair.

Investigators have released a photo of Mufti.

Anyone with information that could assist with locating Mufti is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.