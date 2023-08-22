Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West OPP arrest 21-year-old in relation to youth stabbing

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:25 pm
OPP have charged a 21-year-old man with assault after a youth survived a stabbing in the woods near Hanna Park in Quinte West last month. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a 21-year-old man with assault after a youth survived a stabbing in the woods near Hanna Park in Quinte West last month. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say they have arrested someone following a serious assault of a youth last month in Quinte West.

Police say the incident took place in the wooded area near Hanna Park in Trenton on July 8 just before midnight.

A youth was stabbed in the hand and “sustained significant lacerations,” OPP said. The youth was sent to hospital to be treated, but OPP did not give an update on their condition.

The two parties did not know each other before the assault, police say. They were both in the area for a planned party.

Investigators say the suspect ran before police arrived. Although OPP’s emergency response team along with the canine unit searched the area, the suspect was not found at the time.

Police say they were able to later identify the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to OPP, officers from the street crime unit were able to convince the accused to return to the area and turn himself in.

OPP say the 21-year-old man from Belleville was arrested Monday and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with release order.

More on Crime
OPPStabbingQuinte Weststabbing quinte westTrenton stabbingOPP stabbinghanna park stabbinghanna park stabbing OPPstabbing quinte west hanna parktrenton stabbing quinte west
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices