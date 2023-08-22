Quinte West OPP arrest 21-year-old in relation to youth stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have arrested someone following a serious assault of a youth last month in Quinte West.

Police say the incident took place in the wooded area near Hanna Park in Trenton on July 8 just before midnight.

A youth was stabbed in the hand and “sustained significant lacerations,” OPP said. The youth was sent to hospital to be treated, but OPP did not give an update on their condition.

The two parties did not know each other before the assault, police say. They were both in the area for a planned party.

Investigators say the suspect ran before police arrived. Although OPP’s emergency response team along with the canine unit searched the area, the suspect was not found at the time.

Police say they were able to later identify the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

According to OPP, officers from the street crime unit were able to convince the accused to return to the area and turn himself in.

OPP say the 21-year-old man from Belleville was arrested Monday and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with release order.