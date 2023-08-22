Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 11:37 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the financial sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.43 points at 19,718.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.89 points at 34,357.80. The S&P 500 index was up 1.14 points at 4,400.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.32 points at 13,557.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.80 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down 27 cents at US$79.85 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

Trending Now

The December gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,926.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.75 a pound.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices