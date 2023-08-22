S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Losses in the financial sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.43 points at 19,718.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.89 points at 34,357.80. The S&P 500 index was up 1.14 points at 4,400.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.32 points at 13,557.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.80 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down 27 cents at US$79.85 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,926.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.