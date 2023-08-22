Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Toronto opens new child-care centre in North York

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 10:45 am
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. View image in full screen
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The City of Toronto says a new child-care centre in North York is now open to families.

The Macaulay Centres for ChildrenTippett Child Care Centre is located on the ground-floor level of a 14-storey condo building on Monte Kwinter Court near Highway 401 and Allen Road.

“The Centre includes large windows in playrooms to provide natural light, a naturalized-themed playground, sand and water play areas and a tricycle track,” the City said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Coun. James Pasternak from the York Centre riding as well as the CEO of Macaulay Centres for Children Trevor McAlmont to make the announcement on Tuesday.

The child-care centre serves 49 children and families from infants to four years old.

It occupies 9,061 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the City said.

The City of Toronto is the site owner, and the Macaulay Centres for Children leases the space and operates the centre, officials said.

“This is a wonderful example of what happens when the City partners with other organizations to create much-needed services in growing neighbourhoods,” Chow said. “More families will now have access to affordable and high-quality child-care programs in this community.”

The new child-care centre operates at a reduced cost for families through the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care funding program. The City said eligible families can also get a fee subsidy through the City of Toronto.

“Macaulay is thrilled to be supported by, and partnering with, the City of Toronto to provide quality early learning and child care services to the community,” McAlmont said.

